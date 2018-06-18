Equestrian Dressage: I Got A Feeling/Love Is Gone | Music Monday

Published on Jun 18, 2018

Gonçalo Carvalho performs to I Got A Feeling/Love is Gone by Black Eyed Peas/David Guetta in the equestrian dressage event at London 2012.

What is your favorite Olympic performance to music? Let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

