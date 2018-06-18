Equestrian Dressage: I Got A Feeling/Love Is Gone | Music Monday

Loading...
Working...
Gonçalo Carvalho performs to I Got A Feeling/Love is Gone by Black Eyed Peas/David Guetta in the equestrian dressage event at London 2012.What is your favorite Olympic performance to music? Let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!Watch the FULL ceremonies from PyeongChang 2018 here:- Opening Ceremony: http://bit.do/PC2018_Opening- Closing Ceremony: http://bit.do/PC2018_ClosingSubscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
Loading playlists...