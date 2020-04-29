All Hossein Rezazadeh's 🇮🇷 Weightlifting Olympic Medal Lifts | Athlete Highlights

Published on Apr 29, 2020

Iranian Weightlifter Hossein Rezazadeh is a two-time Olympic champion, four-time World Weightlifting champion, and five-time Asian champion. Rezazadeh surprised many at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, earning a gold medal and breaking the decades-old monopoly on the Gold by the Soviet Union and then Russia. His Olympic gold medal was the first since 1960 by a non-Soviet or non-Russian athlete in the over 105 kg class. He broke his records in the Clean and Jerk at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens again leading up to 263.5 kg (580.9 pounds) and was named "strongest man in the world" by the commentators due to his extraordinary performance. Enjoy watching his Olympic Medal Lifts of Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004!



