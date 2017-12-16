Tutti & Kikuchi Go Full Karate with Japan National Team Coach | Gamers Vs

Loading...
Japanese gaming YouTubers Tutti and Kikuchi celebrate Tokyo 2020’s newest Olympic sport. Can our ‘Karate Kids’ gaming skills transfer to the tatami?Popular Gamers apply their gaming skills to Olympic sports with the help of world-class athletes and international coaches: http://bit.do/GamersENChannel Tutti:https://www.youtube.com/user/TUTTITV1Channel Kikuchi:https://www.youtube.com/user/kikuchi2012Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5
