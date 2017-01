Published on Jan 24, 2017

FIFA Football are with the champions of Iceland and how they rose from relative obscurity to become the country’s dominant club.



More FIFA Football TV Show segments:

http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



More videos from FIFA on YouTube:

http://www.youtube.com/fifa