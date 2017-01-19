The 'Three Pillars' of FIFA's Mission

Published on Jan 19, 2017

Football changes as it grows and so do FIFA's responsibilities, which are reflected in the core of FIFA's mission: 'Develop the game, touch the world, build a better future'.

