Cantonese "Fry Roast" Chicken (煎焗鸡)

Published on Apr 24, 2020

Fry roasting! That's sort of our own translation for this method (called "jianju" in Mandarin), but the shoe more or less fits. Here the chicken pieces are pan-fried until golden (the "jian" part), then covered to mimic 'roasting' (the "ju" part). It's also pretty easy, *and* this dish is part of our Western Supermarket Club, so I hope it can hit the rotation.



As I say in the video though, this specific recipe is mimicking what our local Daipaidong taught us. So if you'd rather see the professionals go at it, totally understood - the video's here in case you got lost somehow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVHZX...



Oh btw! In the intro, I'm pretty sure everyone can spot Bourdain from a million miles away (rest in peace), but the other person was the illustrious Andong from My Name Is Andong fame. Definitely check him out if you haven't already.



