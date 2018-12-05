GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT - NOMINEE - MOMOKA KINOSHITA (Japan)

FIFATV
7.4M
117 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 5, 2018

Get out my way. Momoka Kinoshita knew exactly where this was going, after a mazy run against the eventual runners-up.

More match highlights:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

More from Uruguay 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Catch-up on the action from Uruguay across the FIFA Platforms:
👉http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswor...
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 fifa.com/u17womensworldcup/

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to