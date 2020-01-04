Can imagining success actually help you achieve it? | Olympic State of Mind

Olympic
Transcript

Published on Jan 4, 2020

Ever get nervous in the build up to a big event? Well, from winning Olympic gold, to passing your driving test – the visualization techniques practiced by some of the world’s greatest Olympians could help you overcome the challenges in your day to day life. And the good news is, it’s surprisingly easy to do, you may even be doing it without even knowing it!

