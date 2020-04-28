Madison Beer HATES TikTok For This Reason!

Published on Apr 28, 2020

Madison Beer only joined Tik Tok at the beginning of this year, but you may not be seeing her on the platform for the foreseeable future. She announced over the weekend that she was taking a break from the app, because the hateful, nasty comments started to become too much for her.



She’s done everything from teaching her dad some classic Tik Tok dances.To partaking in some funny challenges…And of course, she’s shared some classic sultry, Madison Beer glamour shots.



But after only around 3 months on the platform, Madison has decided to say goodbye to Tik Tok after receiving a lot of negative comments.



