Iconic Golden Globes Speeches of 2020!

Published on Jan 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



OH What a night! The 77th annual Golden Globes Awards was chock full of superstars and touching moments! We’ve got your recap of the biggest winners from Sunday night’s big Hollywood award show!



What is up you guys, It’s Sussan Mourad and so happy to be back here with clevver news! Let’s get right to it!



We know 3 hours is a LONG time for our attention spans on a Sunday night. Especially when “You” season 2 is waiting to be binged (assuming you haven’t already!) But, the stars of our favorite television shows and movies showed up looking absolutely gorgeous. And they were all ready to take home the little globe statue!



Most of them actually wanted to be there too! Except for the night’s host, comedian Ricky Gervais, who absolutely REEMED Hollywood from all angles, but he leaned in hard about celebs using the Golden Globes stage as a platform:



Yes well… Ricky clearly forgot that he was talking to a bunch of rebels, because that’s exactly what Michelle Williams did when she took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series TV or Movie. She gave an impassioned speech about a woman’s right to choose:



To be honest though, a lot of the night was free from politics, although comedy snuck in to a few speeches. Come on, you didn’t expect Awkwafina to win Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy and NOT tell a few jokes!



Her category was STACKED too! Awkwafina beat out legends like Cate Blanchet and Helen Miren!



Another tough category was Best Actor for Drama. I mean… Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce! Whew! What a lineup! But Joaquin Phoenix took home the Golden Globe for his incredible, and disturbing portrayal of one of the most classic superhero villains, The Joker.



The actor took his moment in the spotlight to recognize the other nominees in his category:



The Joker got a ton of press this award season, as did a huge show from Apple TV+, The Morning Show, mainly because of its timely storyline. But also because it brought back together two hollywood darlings, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who were last seen together on television in Friends.



And both ladies were nominated for their outstanding work in the new drama. But sadly, neither took home the globe… The award for Best Actress in a TV Drama went to Olivia Coleman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown.”



The British actress was genuinely surprised she beat out Jen, Reese, Nicole Kidman, and frontrunner, Jodie Comer.



The night fared a bit better for Jennifer Aniston’s famous ex, Brad Pitt, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Musical for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The legend got a standing ovation by many when he took the stage.



And he couldn’t help but crack a joke at his bromance costar, Leonardo DiCaprio’s expense, even if it was a bit dated...



Ah who are we kidding, that joke NEVER gets old!



Onto the biggest awards of the night! No surprise here, “Fleabag” bested all the amazing comedies on television. One of our favs, Phoebe Waller Bridge, gave a shout out to someone special while accepting the award. Listen, if you know, you know...



The category was SO stacked when it came to best Television Drama! We had “The Morning Show,” “Killing Eve,” “Big Little Lies,” and “The Crown” all vying for the globe! But HBO’s “Succession” reigned supreme!



For Best Drama Motion Picture, again the stakes were high with “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” and “Two Popes,” all nominated. But Sam Mendes’s war drama, ‘1917’ took home the big prize for its unique storytelling technique. They shot the entire film to look like one shot, guys which is incredibly impressive.



Brad Pitt got another special moment when Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won for Best Comedy or Musical! But he and Leo stayed seated letting the rest of the cast and crew have their big moment!



We wouldn’t have minded if they joined, though…



Alright guys! Let’s hear from you!



Did you watch last night’s show? Any big winners you were excited to see take home the Golden Globe? And while you’re there, tell us YOUR favorite TV shows and movies this year! Let us know in the comment section below!

Once your done with that, be sure to subscribe to Clevver News for all the latest this award season! And click right over here for more videos. I’m Sussan Mourad, and I’ll see you next time.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad