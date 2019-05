Published on May 27, 2019

China has created the world's most sophisticated and oppressive system of internet censorship and surveillance anyone has ever seen. From social credit scores to jail time for WeChat comments. And the use of cutting edge tech like facial recognition cameras to monitor Uighurs in Xinjiang. It's a major factor playing into the US China Trade War.



