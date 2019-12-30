Nicki Minaj, James Charles & Other Celebrity Apologies Of 2019!

Published on Dec 30, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

Many celebs issued public apologies in 2019, and they weren’t the first and certainly won't be the last.What’s up Guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and this year has been filled with celeb and YouTuber apologies.Some sounded heartfelt and others may need a lesson in asking for forgiveness, but either way, we have plenty of apologies to talk about.First up is probably one of the most seen apologies of the year, James Charles’ apology video to Tati Westbrook.In case you somehow forgot, in May of this year, Tati put out her ‘Bye Sister’ video that took the internet by storm.Fans started unfollowing and unsubscribing from James’s channel faster than any other Youtuber fallout.James responded to that video twice - first with this apology from Australia, where he was at the time.And he then followed that up with another video called “No More Lies” where James showed up with all the receipts calling Tati out where he said she was wrong with her accusations.But that’s another video for another day, we’re here to talk about apologies!Which brings me to another beauty influencer who had to issue a major apology this year.Jaclyn Hill had a huge scandal when claims from customers came out that her lipsticks contained what looked like mold, unidentified black spots, white hairs, and uneven texture.After a month-long hiatus, Jaclyn Hill returned to YouTube with an apology video.She ceased production and refunded sales of her Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks.She also apologized on Twitter revealing that she will be providing refunds.And according to Jaclyn, her brand has since switched labs and launched a highlighter collection, which has seemed to go pretty smoothly overall.

So far.But she wasn’t the only one who had an issue with a makeup launch this year.Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson’s Conspiracy palette launch may have been the biggest in makeup history, but they too had an issue with some hairs AKA fibers in some of the eyeshadows.We all loved Shane’s series and were anxiously awaiting the palettes, but some fans palette’s weren’t as perfect as promised.While the problem was nowhere near as widespread as Jaclyn’s, some customers shared pictures and videos of hair-like fibers embedded inside the eyeshadow pans..He went on to share video from his lab and said quote, “Here is a clip from the lab of how we press the eyeshadows. Moving forward my manufacturer will make sure this never happens again and have put in place several precautions and steps to avoid the ribbon issue. You all know how serious I take my company, thank you for listening”And a lot of fans praised Jeffree for taking responsibility, making changes for future orders, as well as giving a full transparent explanation. Irrespective of the fact that it was a very small portion of palettes from the over 1.1Million.However, YouTubers weren’t the only ones issuing apologies this year.Some A-List celebs were also saying “sorry.”One in particular is Nicki Minaj who apologized to a fan after her retirement tweet.Which obviously shook fans to their core. Like hello, where was she going? Was this real? Obviously, we know now it wasn’t a full blown retirement after this tweet.

So yeah, Nicki said sorry, but not gonna lie, still honestly confused by the original tweet, like most people. Either way we’re happy it doesn’t feel like she’s truly wrapping up her career.But other celebs apologized too.Demi Lovato said sorry for posting about a sponsored trip to Israel.She wanted people to know that when she accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts, she wasn’t trying to upset anyone.In fact, I don’t even think Demi thought about the possibility of backlash when she posted about her trip to Instagram.Demi posted three different times from her sponsored trip to Israel. She didn’t specifically say who sponsored the trip, but if I had to guess it seems like it was from a tourism board or something like that.Demi’s comment section turned into a giant debate about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which we aren’t going to get into hereBut the backlash prompted Demi to put out a lengthy IG story explaining herself.

Obviously, all of this prompted Demi to post a statement slash apology.In another IG story she said that she’s exhausted and explained what she meant by that.







For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad