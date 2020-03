Published on Mar 11, 2020

Millions of fans tuned in to watch the jaw dropping Bachelor finale Tuesday night and none of us could believe what went down, including Kim Kardashian West.Last night’s episode of The Bachelor left us all cringing, shocked, and wanting more answers. And Kim Kardashian made it a point to get all the behind-the-scenes Bachelor tea after the show ended.





