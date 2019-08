Published on Jul 27, 2019

With over 200,000 deaths caused by Opioids, it's important to look at how this tragedy took place and who's behind it. In this video we look at the Sackler family, the family that has caused untold damage to the lives of millions.



#sackler #opioid #crisis #epidemic



Producer: Dagogo Altraide



