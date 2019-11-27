Lin Dan's 🇨🇳 Best Badminton Moments at the Olympics | Athlete Highlights

Published on Nov 27, 2019

Chinese badminton player Lin Dan is certainly one of the greatest badminton players of all time. He took part in the Olympic Games in Athens 2004 for the first time, and four years later, in Beijing 2008, he claimed the gold medal. In London 2012 he repeated history and defended his gold medal. Watch the best of Lin Dan's action at Olympic Summer Games!

