Top Fastest Men's 100m in Olympic History! - Top Moments

Published on Apr 5, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the Fastest Olympic 100m sprints from throughout the history of the Games!



Featuring:

8 - Yohan Blake - Jamacia - London 2012

8 - Usain Bolt - Jamacia - Beijing 2008

8 - Justin Gatlin - USA - Athens 2004

7 - Donovan Bailey - Canada - Athens 2004

6 - Justin Gatlin - USA - London 2012

5 - Usain Bolt - Jamacia - Rio 2016

4 - Justin Gatlin - USA - London 2012

3 - Yohan Blake - Jamacia - London 2012

2 - Usain Bolt - Jamacia - Beijing 2008

1 - Usain Bolt - Jamacia - London 2012





