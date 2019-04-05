Top Fastest Men's 100m in Olympic History! - Top Moments

Published on Apr 5, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the Fastest Olympic 100m sprints from throughout the history of the Games!

Featuring:
8 - Yohan Blake - Jamacia - London 2012
8 - Usain Bolt - Jamacia - Beijing 2008
8 - Justin Gatlin - USA - Athens 2004
7 - Donovan Bailey - Canada - Athens 2004
6 - Justin Gatlin - USA - London 2012
5 - Usain Bolt - Jamacia - Rio 2016
4 - Justin Gatlin - USA - London 2012
3 - Yohan Blake - Jamacia - London 2012
2 - Usain Bolt - Jamacia - Beijing 2008
1 - Usain Bolt - Jamacia - London 2012


