Meryl Davis and Charlie White's Free Dance to Phantom of the Opera at Vancouver 2010 | Music Monday

Published on Mar 23, 2020

US Figure Skaters Meryl Davis and Charlie White came to the Olympic Winter Games 2010 in Vancouver as the current World Champions and they created some goosebump moments when they performed to Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera Theme.

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

