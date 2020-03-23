Published on Mar 23, 2020

US Figure Skaters Meryl Davis and Charlie White came to the Olympic Winter Games 2010 in Vancouver as the current World Champions and they created some goosebump moments when they performed to Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera Theme.



