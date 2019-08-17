Published on Aug 17, 2019

CHINA has NO AIR POLLUTION! (I can't believe it) Foreigner in China



✔MERCH - https://teespring.com/stores/living-i...

✔PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/livinginchina...









✔INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/livingin_ch...

✔FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...



►You WON'T BELIEVE this is CHINA! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qgOw...

►RICE me UP! - A Chinese food EXTRAVAGANZA adventure! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzRTl...

►Does China Attract LOSER Foreigners? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpI71...

►The Devastating Effects of Pollution in China (Part 1/2) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4DtO...

►China's War on Pollution - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R24ih...

►How China is (and isn't) fighting pollution and climate change | Angel Hsu - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlHiE...

►The Devastating Effects of Pollution in China (Part 2/2) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_d-Ky...



China, Bruce Lee, hong kong, china hong kong, Chinese Cities, Housing crisis, China construction, Chinese construction, Chinese economy, housing bubble, china housing bubble, real estate market, china news, winston sterzel, real estate bubble, china how it is, china vlog, guangdong, Urban village, Village crawl, advchina, life in china, chinese, laowhy86, adv china, living in china as a foreigner, moving to china, chinese government, living in china as an american documentary, fresh water, green, recycling, vbs.tv, vice presents, noisey, beck, vice guide, vice videos, vice magazine, x2, dirt, recycle, documentaries, vice mag, videos, pulluted, water pollution, coal pollution, vice, unhealthy, dirty, minecraft, shanxi, toxic, coal, coal mining, coal mine, vice news, vbsdottv, linfen, fracking, pollution, vbs, china, america's water crisis, vice.com china, xi, xi jinping, air, air pollution, pollution, aqi, air quality, smog, beijing, roads, road, car, cars, vehicle, vehicles, ev, electric, electric vehicles, electric vehicle, coal, economy, economic, olympics, beijing 2008, 2008 olympics, weather change, changing the weather, chinese, guangzhou, shenzhen pollution,pollution in china,china pollution,foreigner in china,china foreigner,foreigner lives in china,living in china as a foreigner,living in china,china life,daily life in china,china has no air pollution,air pollution,beijing,shanghai,british guy in china,living as an american in china,living in china vlog,living in china 2019,living in china documentary,westerner living in china,standard of living in china,what is living in china like