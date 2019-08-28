Macanese Minchi, a Ground Beef Stir Fry (免治肉粒饭)

Published on Aug 28, 2019

Mionchi! A Macanese staple of marinated and fried ground pork and beef, together with rice, potatoes and a fried egg. For the unaware, the Macanese people are an ethnic group that're (mostly) mixed Portuguese and Chinese, though the term can also refer to Macao Cantonese that were Portugese catholic by religion and education.



Their food is... fascinating. In a world where Western chefs are taking crab cakes and slapping them into Guabao buns... Macanese cuisine can provide a glimpse, I think, into what a true blend of Chinese and Western cuisines can actually kind of look like.



