Time for Matchday 10 the FIFA World Cup

Published on Jun 22, 2018
What will Saturday hold at the 2018 FIFA World Cup? Will Belgium's Romelu Lukaku continue his fine goal scoring start against Tunisia? Can Mexico build on their win over Germany? And can the reigning World Champions bounce back from their opening game disappointment when they take on Sweden? Find out on Matchday 10! Give us your predictions in the comments below!!