Pioneering Rose remembers Scotland's international bow

Published on Jun 2, 2019

Rose Reilly, a member of the Scotland team that faced England in their first ever women's international back in 1972, goes back to the venue of that historic match.

To recollect the struggles of being a female footballer in the 1970s and the challenges faced in the intervening five decades to gain recognition.

The two sides meet again on Scotland’s #FIFAWWC debut on 9 June, in Nice.

