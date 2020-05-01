#JordynWoods #KendallJenner #DevinBooker

Jordyn Woods Tweets TRASH After Kendall Jenner Is Spotted With Her Ex-BF!

Clevver News
4.69M
2,042 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 1, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#JordynWoods #KendallJenner #DevinBooker

Jordyn Woods may have just thrown some major shade at her former friend Kendall Jenner after Kendall was spotted out with Jordyn’s ex, but it seems like she had some poster’s remorse and quickly deleted the savage tweets.

This week drama has been stirring up on social media as some fans are convinced that Jordyn Woods slammed Kendall Jenner just days after Kendall was seen with her ex, NBA star Devin Booker.

Jordyn and Devin reportedly dated back in 2018 and apparently even went on a double date with Kendall and her boyfriend at the time, Ben Simmons.

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to