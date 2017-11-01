Carpool Karaoke w/ Sam Smith ft. Fifth Harmony

Published on Nov 1, 2017

James enlists Sam Smith to help him navigate the Los Angeles Carpool lane. During the ride, Sam shares that James was one of the first celebrities to notice and promote his music and Fifth Harmony jumps in the car for a surprise and song!



More Late Late Show:

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/CordenYouTube

Watch Full Episodes: http://bit.ly/1ENyPw4

Facebook: http://on.fb.me/19PIHLC

Twitter: http://bit.ly/1Iv0q6k

Instagram: http://bit.ly/latelategram



Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights at 12:35 AM ET/11:35 PM CT. Only on CBS.



Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B



---

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."