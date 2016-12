Published on Jul 6, 2014

On Hatteberg's People, he's a local builder with a passion for creating great homes, but there is one other thing you should know about Ron Peake. He loves Cactus and America's Southwest. So much so, that he has created a desert 'inside' his home on Wichita's East side. Now, it's not just a few cacti in a pot. It is a landscape.