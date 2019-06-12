Alex Morgan fires USA to a record-breaking victory | Women’s World Cup Daily

An Alex Morgan-inspired USA took the world by storm with a record-breaking victory against Thailand, the Netherlands squeezed past New Zealand in their opener and Sweden battled through the torrential rain to get past a spirited Chile side on Day 5 of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience.
