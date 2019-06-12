#WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

Alex Morgan fires USA to a record-breaking victory | Women’s World Cup Daily

FIFATV
7.7M
687 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 12, 2019

An Alex Morgan-inspired USA took the world by storm with a record-breaking victory against Thailand, the Netherlands squeezed past New Zealand in their opener and Sweden battled through the torrential rain to get past a spirited Chile side on Day 5 of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement. #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019

More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

MUSIC:

ANW2487_86_Go Downtown 2
ANW2099_14_Momentum- 7
ANW1803_59_Lose-Control-4-(60)
ANW2099_14_Momentum-7-(Sting)
ANW1749_75_Losing-You-3
ANW3183_01_Farandole
ANW1752_16_Hit-The-Ground-Running-2
ANW2499_108_Follow-Your-Dream-9-(60)
ANW1192_01_Boaters-With-Blazers
ANW1340_11_Lingo-Dingo
ANW1335_04_Street-Crime
ANW1999_03_Chasing
ANW1817_01_Time-Bomb-Drop

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to