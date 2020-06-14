Mexico70 | Gerd Muller’s 1970 World Cup Goals

Published on Jun 14, 2020

The man known as Der Bomber! Gerd Muller was the top scorer at the 1970 FIFA World Cup Mexico™, finding the net 10 times. Watch all his #Mexico70 goals right here!



#Mexico70 | FIFA World Cup: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



#WorldCupAtHome | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...









Follow our #WorldCupAtHome x #Mexico70 playlist on Spotify and celebrate the songs which defined the start of the 1970s: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3iV...









What made Mexico so ’70?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clFeL...



Pele | FIFA Classic Player: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-CS1...



Hyundai Anatomy of a Goal | Carlos Alberto 1970: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RIuz...



Get your football fill from FIFA:

FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...

FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC

FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...