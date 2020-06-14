#Mexico70 | Gerd Muller’s 1970 World Cup Goals

The man known as Der Bomber! Gerd Muller was the top scorer at the 1970 FIFA World Cup Mexico™, finding the net 10 times. Watch all his #Mexico70 goals right here!

