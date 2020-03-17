Xbox Series X REVOLUTIONIZES console storage | SSD specs, memory cards, and more

The Xbox Series X's storage hardware and software is revolutionary and changes console gaming forever.
Microsoft will utilize a customized PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD in tandem with a potent software stack to ensure optimum data flow, massively efficient hardware-based decompression, ultra-fast loading speeds, and reduction in overall data footprint to keep games as small as possible.
New developments covered in this video:
1. Speed - PCIe 4.0 SSD hits up to 4.8GB/sec transfers
Xbox Velocity Architecture - New architecture that unifies storage hardware and software stacks to enable fast data pipelines, compressed data sets, and devs to use SSD as VRAM cache for assets
2. DirectStorage API - New DirectX API that controls data flows and communicates with system components
3. Sampler Feedback Streaming - Optimizes how data flows to the GPU, giving devs much more efficient control
4. Intelligent Delivery - Custom installation of games on a system-wide level
5. Memory Cards + External HDDs - Memory cards are back! Xbox Series X has 1TB external SSD cards, but HDDs are still supported (with trade offs)
