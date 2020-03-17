Xbox Series X REVOLUTIONIZES console storage | SSD specs, memory cards, and more

Published on Mar 17, 2020

The Xbox Series X's storage hardware and software is revolutionary and changes console gaming forever.

Microsoft will utilize a customized PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD in tandem with a potent software stack to ensure optimum data flow, massively efficient hardware-based decompression, ultra-fast loading speeds, and reduction in overall data footprint to keep games as small as possible.

New developments covered in this video:

1. Speed - PCIe 4.0 SSD hits up to 4.8GB/sec transfers
Xbox Velocity Architecture - New architecture that unifies storage hardware and software stacks to enable fast data pipelines, compressed data sets, and devs to use SSD as VRAM cache for assets

2. DirectStorage API - New DirectX API that controls data flows and communicates with system components

3. Sampler Feedback Streaming - Optimizes how data flows to the GPU, giving devs much more efficient control

4. Intelligent Delivery - Custom installation of games on a system-wide level

5. Memory Cards + External HDDs - Memory cards are back! Xbox Series X has 1TB external SSD cards, but HDDs are still supported (with trade offs)


Sources:

►This Is - Xbox Series X Gameplay - Minecraft Ray Tracing & Gears 5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oeyu0...

►Digital Foundry - Xbox Series X Complete Specs + Ray Tracing/Gears 5/Back-Compat/Quick Resume Demo Showcase!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcY4n...

►Austin Evans - Xbox Series X Hands On, Gameplay & Controller!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Fjn4...

Further Reading:

►Xbox Series X SSD is revolutionary, changes Xbox gaming forever
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/71273/...

►Xbox Series X enhanced games aren't compatible with HDDs
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/71277/...

►Full Xbox Series X specs: 3.8GHz Zen 2 CPU, 16GB GDDR6, 52CU Navi GPU
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/71272/...

►Full Xbox Series X content listing
http://tweaktown.com/tags/xbox_series_x

