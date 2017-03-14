GENIUS EXPLAINS WITH FACTS WHY AND HOW ISRAEL DID 9 11

Published on Mar 14, 2017

Believing the Jews are the chosen people and that they are Israel is the mark of the beast. LOOK ….BEHOLD...The bible tells us exactly who the ANTICHRIST is.......

Joh 10:24 The JEWISH leaders gathered around him. They said, "How long will you make us wonder about you? If you are the Messiah, then tell us clearly."

Joh 10:25 Jesus answered, "I told you already, but you did not believe. I do miracles in my Father's name. These miracles show who I am.

Joh 10:26 But you do not believe, because you are not my sheep.

Joh 10:27 My sheep listen to my voice. I know them, and they follow me.

Joh 10:28 I give my sheep eternal life. They will never die, and no one can take them out of my hand.

Joh 10:29 My Father is the one who gave them to me, and he is greater than all. No one can steal my sheep out of his hand.

Joh 10:30 The Father and I are one."

Joh 10:31 Again the Jews there picked up stones to kill Jesus. (You don't try and kill someone you believe is the messiah in the flesh !! John the Apostle of Jesus in 2Jn_1:7 said For many deceivers are entered into the world, who confess not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. This is a deceiver and an ANTICHRIST. This is not hard to figure out folks who did not confess that Jesus was the Christ even back then? It was the Jews. In 1Jn 4:2 Hereby you know the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confessed that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh IS of God:”Jews of today do not confess the messiah (The Christ) as being Jesus. It don't matter if these Jew are fake or real .THEY ARE NOT OF GOD ! So they can not be the chosen people of God. So WHY is it, Zionist Christians Don't believe the bible and say that Jews are the chosen people of God because of their Genes (race) rather then faith in Jesus? Even though non believing Jews of today still fit the description perfectly of the Antichrist by not believing in Jesus as the Christ. Am I making this up? Read it for yourself In 1Jn 4:3 And every spirit that confessed not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of ANTICHRIST whereof you have heard that IT SHOULD COME, AND EVEN NOW ALREADY IS IN THE WORLD. It says even NOW the Antichrist already is, which means this Antichrist that was against Jesus was already in existence back during the time this scripture was wrote and this group was trying to kill Jesus. But 70 years after Jesus arrival on earth, over a million non believing Jews and their temple were destroyed. This is the event in Rev.12;3 that mentioned “wounded to death” But that verse we just read in, 1Jn 4:3 also says it SHOULD COME, and IT HAS, now the Jews that hate Jesus are back, they have set up shop in 1948 in the middle east. Just like it also says in Rev 12;3 that the WOUND WAS HEALED. It will be 70 years in 2018 since 1948 and the Jews have completely infiltrated the worlds most powerful super power that has its clutches on all nations and now with Trump being in love with the unbelieving Jews of Israel and hiring only THESE SO CALLED CHRISTIANS THAT BELIEVE IN NON BELIEVING JEWS of (so called Israel) in to his cabinet, we will now see the end come of this (Government) beast and it rider (Israel). This will be their final destruction and anyone that has been deceived by them into thinking, so called Non believing Israel is of God will go down with them.