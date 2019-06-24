Media briefing about Refereeing/VAR

After the refereeing media day on 4 June in Paris, a second media activity on Refereeing and VAR at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France™ will take place.
You are kindly invited to attend on 26 June at 15:00 a media briefing with the Chairman of FIFA’s Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina. The media briefing will be held in the press conference room at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.
This briefing will offer media the opportunity to raise questions on general refereeing matters during the first 44 matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France™.
As expected, there has been considerable interest related to the use of video assistant referees (VAR) and the media briefing will also be used as a platform to answer any questions you may still have with regard to how VAR works, as well as its use in the tournament so far.
Please note that only media accredited for the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be able to access the venue.