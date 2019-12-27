Channing Tatum Gets On Dating Apps After Jessie J Break up!

Published on Dec 27, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Alright all you single ladies and gents! Channing Tatum is looking for love so you might want to download this dating app to shoot your shot with the actor! The holidays may have came and gone.. But if you’re still looking for a New Years kiss.. Channing Tatum could be the guy to give it to you!



How’s it going everyone… I’m Dani Golub with Clevver News and we’re always a bit skeptical when we’re swiping along on Tinder or Hinge and we see a celebrity’s face. Like ok “Leo.” SURE…



But if you’re on Raya, a popular dating and networking app for people in the entertainment industry, and you come across newly single Channing Tatum’s pic, just know that’s 100% him!



A source told E News: "He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street. A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining.”



Spies over at our sister publication, Cosmopolitan, saw the profile and confirmed that his featured song is “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo and that he got cheeky with his profile description writing: “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.”



Um… nothing to apologize for, Channing. We’ll take a brief Magic Mike break here for you to download Raya immediately.



Noe before you have second thoughts, just keep in mind that plenty of celebs are on dating apps. Katy Perry once admitted to using Tinder because she didn’t have time to look for dates! Hillary Duff had to practically shout from the rooftops that her Tinder profile was real! Zac Efron went through something similar admitting that no one swiped right thinking his profile was a fake.



So when you see Channings, don’t be fooled! It’s totally him!



The 39 year old actor is wasting no time in getting back into the dating game after splitting with his girlfriend Jessie J. The couple dated for more than a year before calling it quits just before the holidays.



Sources insist to Cosmo there was no drama in the split, but it’s still been tough for the singer. Jessie shared some instagram stories of her holiday downtime with tons of delicious food and the Robin Williams’ classic, Mrs. Doubtfire. But she also shared a teeny tiny bit of her feelings post breakup.



On instagram, she wrote:

“Delayed emotions are....well....Not so fun.”



She didn’t elaborate any further, but we can all understand the holidays are tough after a breakup, even if there’s no ill will towards the other person.



Channing, on the other hand, is taking his time post split to focus on his career and his daughter, Everly, with his ex Jenna Dewan



"He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work,” a source said!



And Channing has really been upping his dad game. On Instagram, he shared a few sweet photos of him and Everly on a daddy daughter date together.

He wrote, “Ok frozen the musical = seriously magical. The entire cast is so talented it’s kind of unreal. I have no words.”



And he and Everly have been boxing together too!

“She loves punching dad,” he wrote.



This is all good info to note for anyone who connects with him on Raya… He’s probably looking for something casual that fits into his busy life. Not to mention his divorce, which was finalized just last month.



Jenna and Channing were married nine years before announcing their separation last year, and the actress has very much moved on. She’s expecting her second child with actor Steve Kazee.



On instagram, Jenna shared an adorable baby bump photo all wrapped up by the Christmas tree writing:

Best gift ever right here!



Back in October, Jenna shared the reason why she and Channing ended their seemingly perfect relationship in her new book, "Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day.”



Jenna also stressed that she needed to make some hard choices to be happy again, which included her separation from Channing.



So Jenna’s happy and Channing is back on the dating field after a long first relationship post divorce. Sounds like a good way to kick off 2020!



But let’s hear from you!



What would you do if you saw Channing on Raya? Would you have the courage to reach out for a date? Or is dating a celebrity just too weird?



Let us know in the comment section below!

And hit that subscribe button for Clevver News because we’re here to update you on any and all celebrity dating prospects!



I’m Dani Golub, thanks for watching!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/danigolub_