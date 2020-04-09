Derek Redmond's inspirational 400m Race at Barcelona 1992 | Throwback Thursday

Published on Apr 9, 2020

Let's take a look back at the semi-final of the Men's 400 metres sprint where Derek Redmond tore his hamstring and still finished the race limping while the crowd in the stadium gave him a standing ovation. Although Great Britains Redmond was disqualified and listed as "Did Not Finish" due to the outside assistance of his father finishing the race, this very inspirational race has become a well-remembered and inspirational moment in Olympic history - Enjoy watching!



