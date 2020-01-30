#ThrowbackThursday

Men's 800m Final - Rio 2016 Replays | Throwback Thursday

Let's take a look back at the men's 800m final from the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro! David Rudisha (KEN) was able to defend his title from 2012, followed by Taoufik Makhloufi (ALG), and Clayton Murphy (USA) with the finish of his life.

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!
