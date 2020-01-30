Men's 800m Final - Rio 2016 Replays | Throwback Thursday

Published on Jan 30, 2020

Let's take a look back at the men's 800m final from the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro! David Rudisha (KEN) was able to defend his title from 2012, followed by Taoufik Makhloufi (ALG), and Clayton Murphy (USA) with the finish of his life.



