21 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 [Must for beginners]

Published on Jun 28, 2018

And here we are with the most requested video by our followers: Things to do after installing Ubuntu 18.04.



In this video, I'll show you some of the basic things as well as some hidden tweaks that will give you a better experience with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver.



You can also read most of the tricks here: https://itsfoss.com/things-to-do-afte...



--------------------------------------------------

Some of the videos mentioned in the video are:



Ubuntu 18.04 Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fr_hO...



Installing themes in Ubuntu 18.04: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TNva...



Installing and using GNOME Extensions in Ubuntu 18.04: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g25yT...

------------------------------------



Here are the things to do after installing ubuntu 18.04 that are mentioned in the video:



1. Update the system

2. Enable additional repositories

3. Install media codecs

4. Enable DVD Support

5. Install software from software

6. Install software from the web

7. Enable Flatpak support

8. Know the basics of GNOME desktop

9. Customize dock

10. Disable data collection

11. Tweak power settings

12. Enable night light

13. Change the theme and icons

14. Extend GNOME functionality with Extensions

15. Display battery percentage

16. Add 'new document' option in right-click menu

17. Enable minimize on click

18. Enable right-click on touchpad

19. Disable screen rotation

20. Learn to clean up your system

21. Enable firewall

------------------------------------

Connect with us:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itsfoss

Twitter: https://twitter.com/itsfoss2

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsfoss/

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Music Credits: bensound-clearday (bensounds.com)