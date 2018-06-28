21 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 [Must for beginners]

Here are the things to do after installing ubuntu 18.04 that are mentioned in the video:
1. Update the system 2. Enable additional repositories 3. Install media codecs 4. Enable DVD Support 5. Install software from software 6. Install software from the web 7. Enable Flatpak support 8. Know the basics of GNOME desktop 9. Customize dock 10. Disable data collection 11. Tweak power settings 12. Enable night light 13. Change the theme and icons 14. Extend GNOME functionality with Extensions 15. Display battery percentage 16. Add 'new document' option in right-click menu 17. Enable minimize on click 18. Enable right-click on touchpad 19. Disable screen rotation 20. Learn to clean up your system 21. Enable firewall