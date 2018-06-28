21 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 [Must for beginners]

Published on Jun 28, 2018

And here we are with the most requested video by our followers: Things to do after installing Ubuntu 18.04.

In this video, I'll show you some of the basic things as well as some hidden tweaks that will give you a better experience with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver.

You can also read most of the tricks here: https://itsfoss.com/things-to-do-afte...

Here are the things to do after installing ubuntu 18.04 that are mentioned in the video:

1. Update the system
2. Enable additional repositories
3. Install media codecs
4. Enable DVD Support
5. Install software from software
6. Install software from the web
7. Enable Flatpak support
8. Know the basics of GNOME desktop
9. Customize dock
10. Disable data collection
11. Tweak power settings
12. Enable night light
13. Change the theme and icons
14. Extend GNOME functionality with Extensions
15. Display battery percentage
16. Add 'new document' option in right-click menu
17. Enable minimize on click
18. Enable right-click on touchpad
19. Disable screen rotation
20. Learn to clean up your system
21. Enable firewall
