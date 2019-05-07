The ‘Shirtless Tongan’ takes on Kayaking for Tokyo 2020 | Exclusive Interview

Published on May 7, 2019

Two-time Olympian, Pita Taufatofua, has his sights set on competing at a third straight Games and has taken up a third sport in the process. Pita went viral as the topless flagbearer at Rio 2016, where he competed in taekwondo. He qualified for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in cross-country skiing. And now he's given Olympic Channel an exclusive look around his home nation of Tonga to explain why he's taking to the water in a bid to make it to Japan.



