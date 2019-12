Published on Dec 8, 2019

With a strong will, Aleppo's people are getting Syria's industry back on its feet.

After the Syrian army regained control of Aleppo in 2016, people returned to reopen their factories.

Al-Qatarji is one of Aleppo's industrial zones that were destroyed during the war.

But the production is far from being perfect due to destruction and electricity shortage.

The lack of electricity forced people to use generators and pay high prices for diesel fuel.■