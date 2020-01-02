Shane Dawson FLIPS OUT At Jeffree Star's New Mansion!

Published on Jan 2, 2020

Jeffree Star is taking the whole "new decade, new me" mantra VERY serious.



He just bought himself and his family an INSANE new MEGA-mansion.



After teasing fans since November of last year about buying a new house with his boyfriend Nathan, Jeffree finally gave us, and Shane Dawson, an epic house tour.



Though pictures of the interior had been leaked online, nothing compared to how stunning the home looked in Jeffree's video.



I mean for starters, the place is 25,000 square feet, has more bedrooms than most families need, 13 bathrooms, its own two story gym, a movie theater, and a 16-car garage.



It also has two attached guest houses in addition to a 5,400 square foot barn that has its own driveway access.



And Jeffree has plans for that barn. He revealed in the video that he's going to turn it into a "beauty barn," with a hair and nail salon, and it will host his makeup line as well.



Seriously, this house is so big you might have to open your Find My Friends app to know what room someone is in.



Oh yeah, and I know you’re wondering by now... How much did they pay for this place?



Ready to feel poor? Sorry to do this to you only two days into the new decade...



But Jeffree and Nate paid around $15 million for the place.



But honestly, my favorite part of the whole video was not necessarily the incredible house, but Shane’s reactions to everything. Because honestly, same.



I mean even when Shane and Ryland pulled up their reactions were priceless.



Jeffree also explained to Shane and Ryland why he wanted such a big house. He talked about how he was outgrowing his old place but on a more serious note he wanted to have more space for his whole family.



He opened up about not knowing how much longer his mom would be around and how he wanted to spend every minute with her possible.



And that is really sweet, say what you want about Jeffree, but he is extremely generous.



So I wasn’t surprised at all that he made sure to have enough room for all his loved ones, his assistant, and his live in security guards.



But something I was surprised by is that Jeffree is NOT doing a pink Barbie house this time.



Yep, you heard that right. Been there done that!



This house is going to be totally different.



Jeffree said quote, “I think a lot of people may be shocked by that. I’m just feeling a whole different vibe and ambiance of black velvet and gold and white and woodsy. … Hi new palette YES!”



And can we just talk about those stairs for a second?!



A giant house isn't really a giant house if it doesn't have a double staircase and life-size floral arrangement imprinted with your brand's logo.



But this video wasn’t all about the flash.



Jeffree also acknowledged how much the new home really means to him.



He thanked his fans for supporting him so that he could afford this enormous mansion, and he reminded them how he only had 500 hundred dollars in his bank account just a few years ago.



He talked about how his mom cried when she first opened the door to his new crib.



And this moment brought me back to when Shane took Jeffree back to see his old apartment in his series The Truth About Jeffree Star.



His old apartment had one bedroom and one bathroom so clearly he’s had a HUGE glow up since then.



But Jeffree was able to afford his Pink House when his makeup line really took off and the rest is honestly history.



I can’t wait to see how he decorates this place and I am ready for that updated house tour once the place is finished.



