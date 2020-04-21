How to Improve Your Weightlifting Clean Technique ft. CJ Cummings | Olympians' Tips

Published on Apr 21, 2020

In this week's Olympians' Tips video, US-American Weightlifter CJ Cummings shows you how to improve your weightlifting Clean technique! The Clean is the first step in the Clean and Jerk. If you have a bad Clean, it is most likely that you will have a bad Jerk because they go hand- in hand.



Short Recap for the Clean:

1) Always make sure you have a hook grip

2) You wanna have a narrow grip

3) Back flat and chest up for starting the Clean

4) Make sure to keep the bar close and elbows up



Once you've done that you have a perfect Clean and you are ready for the jerk!



