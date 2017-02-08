Economic Collapse & Why There Is No Accountability (Mark Blyth Interview)

Published on Feb 8, 2017

Special guest Mark Blyth provides insight as to why there is no accountability of the elite and how that creates problems in the world.



Jimmy Dore breaks it down.



Subscribe Here ▶ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



The Jimmy Dore Show Online Store: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TJDS



Full audio version of The Jimmy Dore Show on iTunes ▶ https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/the-...



Join our community by liking, commenting and sharing to help us reach a wider audience. Keep it positive!



Strong independent media depends on your support. Here's how to contribute:

▶ Become a premium member ▶ http://www.JimmyDoreComedy.com

▶ Use this Amazon link to do your shopping (Bookmark it!) ▶ http://www.amazon.com/?tag=comedylink...



Jimmy Dore on Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore

Special Guests:

Mark Blyth ▶ http://www.markblyth.com/

Produced/Edited by Arno Bolbolian



ABOUT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

The Jimmy Dore Show is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. With over 5 million downloads on iTunes, the show is also broadcast on KPFK stations throughout the country. It is part of the Young Turks Network-- the largest online news show in the world.