Jaclyn Hill DEBUTS Boyfriend In Her Return To YouTube!

Jaclyn Hill is back and better than ever after she shocked fans with her first YouTube video in two months where she talks about some new additions to her life and introduces fans to her long-term boyfriend.
Now more than ever, a little tap of the ‘refresh’ button is absolutely necessary, so maybe we should all be taking a page or two out of Jaclyn’s book.
Yesterday’s video marked the first time Jaclyn featured her boyfriend of over a year and a half, Jordan Farnum AKA “the love of her life” on her channel, so it’s safe to say her return back to YouTube was a pretty monumental one.