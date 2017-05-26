Nile Wilson | Follow Friday

Published on May 26, 2017

Olympic medalist, Nile Wilson, took an injury and turned it into something amazing! A YouTube Channel that aims to motivate and inspire his fans and fans of the sport alike!



Check our Nile's channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/MrNMW

Nile's Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/NileWilsonGy...

Nile's Twitter - https://twitter.com/nilemw

Nile's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nilemw/



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com