FIFA Medical Network: Dr Bakare Ummukulthoum

Published on Jan 20, 2020

Bakare is a board-certified senior physiotherapist practicing in Nigeria. She is very passionate about Africa and the implementation if injury prevention programmes. She is a sports injury prevention researcher and advocate for healthy living and wellness through physical activity for all.



In this talk Bakare talks about some of the challenges she has faces trying to implement injury prevention programmes in Africa. She also gives some suggestions about how we might address some of these issues and foster better compliance.