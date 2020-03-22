Yemeni artist turns rubbish into art as war rages on

Published on Mar 22, 2020

At his home in the capital Sanaa, Yemeni artist Yassin Ghaleb is turning rubbish on the streets into beautiful paintings and sculptures against the background of an ongoing civil war in his country.

Ghaleb said his art aims at encouraging creativity in society and creating a beautiful environment for the world.

"We would find good ideas for our children who are the creators of the future, and this means creativity from normal circumstances," Ghaleb noted.

Inspired by the environment, Ghaleb draws the traditional architecture in the Old City of Sanaa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as clothes and Jambiya, a Yemeni curved dagger.