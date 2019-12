Published on Dec 23, 2019

The entrance of Chinese phones into African market has brought a change enabling more people accessibility to smart phones.



Chinese brands in the Kenyan market include Tecno, Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei and Lenovo giving the customers a wide range to select from and making it more affordable.



A survey in mobile phone shops in the capital Nairobi indicates that Chinese brands are most sought after by customers.