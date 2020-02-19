Little Mix SHADES Award Show For Lack Of 'Female Bosses'!

Published on Feb 19, 2020

Little Mix have a bone to pick with the BRIT Awards after noticing a lack of female nominees in many of the award show’s categories, and they’re letting their voices be heard.



Little Mix have called out the 2020 BRIT Awards for a lack of ladies in the show's main categories.



The 40th annual ceremony went down last night in London’s O2 Arena and while many celebs were getting excited about the performances and their potential new pieces of hardware, Little Mix was partaking in a bit of activism.



Just before the ceremony began, Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the group’s official Twitter account, where she first praised the award show for their diversity, writing, “Whose excited for the @BRITs tonight? So good to see the genre diversity with some influential grime artists nominated.”



However, there was just one thing missing…



She went on to add, “But there are so many female bosses who aren't up, come on @brits where's the ladies at? So many are smashing it right now! Ladies we see u! Leigh x”



Some of the major categories, like New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Group of the Year each didn’t include one single female artist nomination, while Song of the Year was also male-dominated with Mabel’s “Don’t Call Me Up” being the only non-featured female nominee.



But Little Mix wasn’t the only group to notice the lack of female inclusion.



English rock band Foals also called out the award show during their acceptance speech for Best Group.



The band’s frontman Yannis Philippakis thanked fans for their votes, along with their label for allowing them total artistic freedom.



It wasn’t until the end of their speech where he mentioned that the group is looking forward to seeing more women dominating next time around.





Seems like this was a popular opinion of the night, do you agree?



Many fans are curious which female performers deserved to be nominated in these categories.



Little Mix did seem to be in great spirits throughout the evening, as last night marked four years since their first ever BRIT performance where they sang their hit “Black Magic.”



Since then they’ve undoubtedly come a long way as this year they are set to embark on tour, as well as a headlining spot at the British Summer Time festival in London, AND they’re also launching their own talent-finding show called “Little Mix: The Search” set to air on BBC One.



Little Mix are set to embark on tour, as well as a headlining spot at the British Summer Time festival in London, AND they're also launching their own talent-finding show called "Little Mix: The Search" set to air on BBC One.



Leigh-Anne's tweet called out the BRIT Awards for lack of female representation.



