SLENDER MAN - Official Trailer (HD)

Published on Jan 3, 2018

He gets in your head like a virus. SLENDER MAN Coming Soon. #CanYouSeeHim



In a small town in Massachusetts, four high school girls perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of SLENDER MAN. When one of the girls goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, HIS latest victim.



Directed by: Sylvain White



Written by: David Birke



Based on a character by: Victor Surge



Produced by: Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Robyn Meisinger, Sarah Snow









Cast:

Joey King

Julia Goldani-Telles

Jaz Sinclair

Annalise Basso

and Javier Botet



This film is not yet rated by the Motion Picture Association of America. For future rating information, please visit www.filmratings.com. Credits not final.