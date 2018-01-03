#4 on Trending

SLENDER MAN - Official Trailer (HD)

Sony Pictures Entertainment
1.6M
1,495,674 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 3, 2018

He gets in your head like a virus. SLENDER MAN Coming Soon. #CanYouSeeHim

Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive video updates: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe

Follow us on Social:
http://www.facebook.com/SlenderManMovie
http://www.instagram.com/slendermanmo...
http://twitter.com/SlenderManMovie

In a small town in Massachusetts, four high school girls perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of SLENDER MAN. When one of the girls goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, HIS latest victim.

Directed by: Sylvain White

Written by: David Birke

Based on a character by: Victor Surge

Produced by: Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Robyn Meisinger, Sarah Snow




Cast:
Joey King
Julia Goldani-Telles
Jaz Sinclair
Annalise Basso
and Javier Botet

This film is not yet rated by the Motion Picture Association of America. For future rating information, please visit www.filmratings.com. Credits not final.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to