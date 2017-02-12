The War of Terror is A CIA-Sponsored PsyOp

corbettreport 180,416180K
16,638 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 12, 2017

SHOW NOTES AND MP4: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=21807

While people on both sides of the phoney left/right divide squabble over terrorist boogeymen and Trump's CIA chief gives Saudi Arabia an award for "counter"terrorism, everyone has lost sight of the bigger picture: The blithering morons who are the face of international terror are aided, funded, controlled and handled by the intelligence agencies. It is all part of the con to get you scared of your own shadow so the terror-industrial complex can laugh all the way to the bank. Today James breaks down the latest chapter in this never-ending psy-op saga.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to