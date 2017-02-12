The War of Terror is A CIA-Sponsored PsyOp

Published on Feb 12, 2017

While people on both sides of the phoney left/right divide squabble over terrorist boogeymen and Trump's CIA chief gives Saudi Arabia an award for "counter"terrorism, everyone has lost sight of the bigger picture: The blithering morons who are the face of international terror are aided, funded, controlled and handled by the intelligence agencies. It is all part of the con to get you scared of your own shadow so the terror-industrial complex can laugh all the way to the bank. Today James breaks down the latest chapter in this never-ending psy-op saga.