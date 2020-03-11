Turkey, Russia to patrol either side of M4 highway in Syria's Idlib

Published on Mar 11, 2020

urkey said on Tuesday it will patrol the north of the M4

highway in Syria's Idlib while Russia will patrol the south.

Russia will control the area against the Syrian army's entry and Turkey will do the same against the rebels.

A safety corridor will be established 6 km to the north

and 6 km to the south from the M4 highway.

The strategic M4 highway connects Aleppo in northern Syria with Latakia in the northwest.

Russia and Turkey agreed on March 5 on a cease-fire in Idlib and they will patrol the M4 highway on March 15.