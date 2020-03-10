How to Stance and Motion Drills for Wrestling | Learn from an Olympic Athlete | Olympians' Tips

Published on Mar 10, 2020

Five-time world champion and 2016 Olympian Adeline Gray helps you to improve your Wrestling skills! She going to show you a couple of drills such as getting to the stance, changing elevations, circling, downblocking, sprawling, and shadow wrestling. Mastering these simply techniques allows you to advance forward and to be more offensive as well as understanding your defensive level of Wrestling - Enjoy watching!



