Kaliningrad - FWC 2018 Host City Poster Animation

Published on Dec 21, 2016

Russia’s western-most city, Kaliningrad is unique. The athlete in this poster symbolizes the open spirit of the city and region, embracing both the old and the new with an eye towards the future. It is a city whose spirit is derived from the water that surrounds it, and whose soul is reflected in the football made of world-famous amber sunstone. Located 1235 km east of Moscow and situated on the beautiful Baltic Sea, the city, its people and its architecture are an historical mixture of cultures in this distinctive Russian enclave facing west. As the hometown of philosopher Immanuel Kant, the city is alive with iconic structures such as the King’s Gate, the Kant monument, Konigsberg Cathedral and Kneiphof Island.