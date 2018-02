Published on Feb 25, 2018

With just over an hour to the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, we remember some of the most iconic moments from previous Closing Ceremonies.



Be it Bon Jovi and Kiss in Salt Lake City, Andrea Bocelli in Torino or a very emotional performance by Neil Young in Vancouver 1994.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com